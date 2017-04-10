Motorists may face delays as city works on projects

The projects include:

• University Parkway (from Southwest Avenue to Magnolia Avenue Extension) — conduit installation in median. Lane closures possible. Motorists are urged to use caution in this area.

• East Holston Avenue (at Center Street) — traffic circle installation. Road closed at times. Detours in place. Motorists are urged to use caution in this area.

• Knob Creek Road and West Market Street — installation of handicap ramps at all corners of intersection. One lane closed periodically. Motorists are urged to use caution in this area.

The Water and Sewer Services Department will be working on several projects as well. They include:

• Circle Drive (Chinquapin) — water line replacement; lane closures.

• Old Stage Road (between Old Gray Station Road and Interstate 26 overpass) — clean up; lane closures.

• Orleans Street (300-400 block) — water line replacement; lane closures.

• 347 Delmer Salts Road (Gray) — sewer extension.

All work is weather permitting.