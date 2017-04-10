Legislative Roundup: Bill lowering requirements for minor political parties advances

Track their progress here:

Rep. Matthew Hill, R-Jonesborough

HB0664 (M. Hill) / SB0595 (Bo Watson)

The bill proposing Tennessee join the Interstate Medical Licensure Compact passed through the House Government Operations Committee two weeks ago and is set to be heard in the chamber’s Finance, Ways and Means Committee Wednesday. The Senate bill was recommended for passage last week by the Senate Health and Welfare Committee. If enacted, this law would allow physicians to more easily attain a second license to practice in Tennessee after first receiving licenses in other states taking part in the Interstate Medical Licensure Compact. Currently, 18 states have joined the compact.

HB066 (M. Hill) / SB0297 (Richard Briggs)

The last bill of the year heard by the House Consumer and Human Resources Subcommittee, negotiations on Hill’s bill resulted in proposed legislation that changes the state’s worker’s compensation procedure to exempt some diagnostic procedures and studies from utilization review for medical necessity and keeps invasive procedures subject to review at any time. The amended bill also stipulates the panel of three physicians reviewing an employee’s claim cannot all be associated in practice together. If enacted, it also increases the cap on burial expenses paid by the employer from $7,500 to $10,000. The House subcommittee passed the bill on to full committee Wednesday, and it’s now scheduled to be heard by the committee this week. The Senate Commerce and Labor Committee unanimously passed the bill to the full Senate, set for consideration Monday.

Rep. Timothy Hill, R-Blountville

HB0027 (T. Hill) / SB0024 (Mark Green)

It appears the bill exempting active military and honorably discharged veterans with military police, special operations or special forces specialties from the firing range requirements of the state’s handgun carry permit requirements is headed for passage. It unanimously passed the Senate two weeks ago, and is set to be heard on the House floor Thursday after an easy passage last Tuesday by the House Civil Justice Committee.

HB0028 (T. Hill) / SB0020 (Jon Lundberg)

The bill allowing regional airport authorities to borrow money on the full faith and credit of the taxing governmental divisions making up its governing board was sent to the governor for his signature after passing on the House floor Monday. Sponsored by local legislators, the bill is targeted at the Tri-Cities Airport, to allow the airport to issue bonds for an proposed aerospace park project.

HB1103 (T. Hill) / SB0989 (Frank S. Niceley)

Animal shelters will have two business days to make reasonable efforts to contact the owners of seized pets with identification tags or microchips before euthanizing the animals, if this bill is passed. On Thursday, it unanimously passed the full House and is scheduled on the Senate floor this Thursday.

Rep. John Holsclaw, R-Elizabethton

HB0868 (Holsclaw) / SB0954 (Jim Tracy)

Starting as a statewide prohibition of using handheld electronic devices while driving, Holsclaw’s bill was amended to make it illegal to use cellphones and other devices while driving an active school zones. The bill passed out of the House Transportation Subcommittee last week and is scheduled to be heard by the full committee Tuesday.

Rep. Bud Hulsey, R-Kingsport

HB0662 (Hulsey) / SB0770 (Mae Beavers)

Hulsey’s bill would change the signature threshold for the recognition of a recognized minor party in Tennessee from 1.5 percent of voters in the last gubernatorial election to a minimum of 5,000 signatures. It also defines statewide political parties as those with at least one candidate who received at least 1.5 percent of votes in the most recent gubernatorial election in the past six years. Speaking to the Local Government Committee last week, Hulsey said he intended the bill to level the playing field for candidates who want their parties to be recognized on statewide ballots.The committee passed the bill to the Finance, Ways and Means Subcommittee for a hearing Wednesday.

Rep. Micah Van Huss, R-Jonesborough

HB0689 (Van Huss) / SB1138 (Paul Bailey)

Van Huss’ bill would exempt active duty military personnel and veterans from the shooting range requirements of the state’s handgun carry permit. Before it was passed on by the House Civil Justice Subcommittee last week, Van Huss said, if enacted, the bill would overwrite Timothy Hill’s bill exempting special operations and forces from the requirements. It’s set for a hearing by the full committee on Wednesday. It’s companion in the Senate is set for a Tuesday hearing before the Judiciary Committee.

HB1033(Van Huss) / SB1003 (Beavers)

This bill would make addiction treatment clinics offering methadone and buprenorphine liable for damage or injuries caused by patients driving from the clinics unless clinical staff tries to prevent the patient from driving. In the House Civil Justice Subcommittee Wednesday, Van Huss said he drafted the bill in response to the clinic in Gray proposed by Mountain States Health Alliance and East Tennessee State University. The bill was passed by the House Civil Justice Committee last week and is set for a Health Committee hearing Tuesday.