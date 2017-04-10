Erwin board approves landscaping proposal

On Monday, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved an $11,940 landscaping proposal submitted by the Unicoi County High School Career Technical Education program for landscaping along the Second Street (Highway 107) corridor from Interstate 26.

“This is our Second Street Beautification Project. It’s trees, shrubbery and flowers. This is what it will cost them for that,” Mayor Doris Hensley said.

Hensley told the board approval of the proposal will allow the high school CTE department to order the materials and students to conduct the work before the school year ends in late May.

The board approved the proposal by an unanimously vote with Alderman Rachelle Shurtz, who is employed as a teacher at the high school, absent.

In conjunction with the beautification project, an update of signs along Second Street and other major corridors into Erwin is planned for later this year.

According to Hensley, the new signs were recommended by a tourism consultant to better tell motorists “the story of Erwin and what our town has to offer.”

The signage updates were also discussed during the board’s consideration of a request from the Blue Ridge Pottery Club for matching funds for a historic marker to acknowledge the town’s 100-year-old Blue Ridge Pottery industry.

Club member Richard Riggs presented the request to the board in conjunction with this year’s 100th anniversary of Blue Ridge Pottery’s startup in Erwin.

Riggs told the board that at its peak, Blue Ridge Pottery was one the world’s largest producers of hand-painted china and employed approximately 1,000 local artisans and painters.

Their distinctive works became extremely popular in the 1940s and 1950s and continue to attract collectors from all over the country to Erwin for the annual Blue Ridge Pottery Show and sale held in conjunction with the county’s Apple Festival.

The marker denoting the pottery’s historic significance will come from the Tennessee Historical Commission at a cost of $1,450, for which the club has agreed to pay half and requested matching funds of $725 from the town, Riggs said.

The board approved the matching funds by unanimous vote with a stipulation that the club work with the town staff on the location of the historic marker near a fountain planned for construction at Tucker Street and Main Avenue that will include pieces of Blue Ridge Pottery.

Riggs said the club has not yet found a suitable location for the marker but is not in favor of the former Blue Ridge Pottery manufacturing site because it is not in an attractive part of town and because of the club’s desire for the marker to be seen by tourists.

In other business, the board tabled a discussion of implementing policies for special event applications and a $250 special-event fee related to staffing of extra police, fire, public works and parks and recreation personnel.

Mayor Doris Hensley conceded the $250 application fee is a “good deal” for the town staff provided for special events, but questioned the wisdom of charging that amount to groups who bring crowds of people to Erwin.

Town Recorder Glenn Rosenoff said the fee can be revisited for the board’s consideration at a later time.

In an meeting of the town Beverage Board held at the conclusion of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting, the Beverage Board voted to recommend an amendment of an ordinance regulating alcohol consumption at special events, restaurants and other businesses within the downtown district.

The amendment will remove an existing 200-foot setback from any school or church with a case-by-case review of applications and approval by the beverage board.

The ordinance amendment will be considered by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen at its next regular meeting.

