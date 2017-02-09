Animal Shelter stirs emotions at Elizabethton City Council meeting

Later in the meeting, Elizabethton City Council members also had questions about the shelter.

One of the most emotional moments came when former volunteers at the Elizabethton/Carter County Animal Shelter questioned why the facility was no longer using volunteers and why the shelter was not always accepting new dogs and cats.

Brittany Madden and Robin McKamey addressed the council during the time for citizens to speak. They had made a similar citizen’s address last month at the Carter County Commission meeting.

“I am here to ask you to please consider helping me figure out what is happening at the shelter, where not only myself but other volunteers and fosters are being told they are no longer needed,” McKamey told the City Council.

She said the work of the volunteers and fosters made the dogs and cats in the shelter more adoptable.

She also said students attempting to earn a Tennessee Promise scholarship must volunteer time to community service. She said there are only a few places for students to volunteer and the shelter is no longer an opportunity for them. She told council members the shelter was the only one in the Tri-Cities area that did not welcome volunteers.

McKamey expressed dissatisfaction with the current operation of the shelter and Carter County Mayor Leon Humphrey. “Who is holding them accountable?” McKamey asked.

She also questioned the spending at the shelter.

She said a new van was recently purchased with donated money, but the plans are to use it to transport dogs and cats to Lincoln Memorial University for spaying and neutering. She said that plan would cost $2,378 per month.

She said the University of Tennessee would provide the service free, and that the monthly cost of transporting the animals to Knoxville in a donated van as was done in the past would be $207 per month.

Humphrey addressed the City Council after McKamey, but he did not comment on her speech. Instead, he praised the cooperation between the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department and the Carter County Parks and Recreation Committee.

The Council did not comment on the shelter until the end of the meeting, when the matter of renewing the city’s agreement with the county on the operation of the shelter was on the agenda for consideration.

Elizabethton Mayor Curt Alexander said the matter was being brought up because the joint agreement was signed on Feb. 13, 2012, and ran for five years. With the expiration looming, it was up for reaffirmation or possible adjustments through negotiation.

Councilman Jeff Treadway questioned the equity of the funding for the shelter, with the city and county splitting the costs 50-50.

He said city taxpayers are being charged twice for the shelter. Also, the population of the county is about 60,000 while the population of the city is 14,000.

Councilman Wes Frazier had questions about the operation of the shelter.

With those concerns, the Council voted to negotiate the agreement for possible changes.

Some emotions were also stirred by private citizen Janett Morgan, who also spoke during the time for citizens to speak.

She presented a petition with 157 signatures calling for City Manager Jerome Kitchens to be fired. She said the people also wanted to have a vote whenever a large project like the new police station is being considered.