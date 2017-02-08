logo

Called meeting to be held in Erwin

A called meeting of the Erwin Board of Mayor and Aldermen will be held Thursday at 9 a.m. at the Erwin Town Hall, 211 N. Main Ave.

The purpose of the meeting is to consider approval of Resolution 1240-17, authorizing the Mayor and City Recorder to sign all documents regarding the sale of Elm Street School.

For information, call 423-743-6231 or email grosenoff@erwintn.org.

