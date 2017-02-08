Called meeting to be held in Erwin • Updated Today at 11:15 PM A called meeting of the Erwin Board of Mayor and Aldermen will be held Thursday at 9 a.m. at the Erwin Town Hall, 211 N. Main Ave. The purpose of the meeting is to consider approval of Resolution 1240-17, authorizing the Mayor and City Recorder to sign all documents regarding the sale of Elm Street School. For information, call 423-743-6231 or email grosenoff@erwintn.org. Recommended for You Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.