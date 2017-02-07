Healthy lifestyle to be taught at Carter Health Department

Caroline Hurt, director of the Carter County Health Department, brought a request for approval of a memorandum of understanding to the Health and Welfare Committee of the Carter County Commission on Tuesday night. The document would allow Microclinic International to conduct the sessions.

Hurt told the committee that micro clinic programs would be set up, which would help 25 participants learn about the basics of healthy living. She said the 25 will be selected from groups that have an influence on others to multiply the impact of the clinics.

Hurt said each session of 25 people would cost $1,000. There would be two sessions a year.

“I think this sounds like a very good idea,” committee member Nancy Brown said.

In other matters, the committee reconvened as the Rules and By-Laws Committee to discuss the county’s policies on employee sick leave.

At the present time, the county’s employee handbook sets a cap at 200 hours of sick leave that can be built up by each employee. The county also sets a limit of 180 sick leave hours that can be credited toward an employee’s retirement.

The committee voted to eliminate the caps from both policies and tasked County Attorney Josh Hardin to draft a new policy and proposed amendment to the employee handbook.

Hardin told the committee there is no state law that sets policy on sick leave retention.