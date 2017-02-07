City-County parks and rec boards reach understanding

The memorandum has already been approved by the Carter County Parks and Recreation Board.

The memorandum calls for the two boards to work jointly to develop multisports parks.

“The projects shall enhance the recreational opportunities for the residents of the city and county by developing and operating facilities primarily but not exclusively designed for baseball and softball, and also incorporating elements such as soccer fields, walking/jogging trails, picnic areas, fitness trails, dog parks, disc golf courses, skate parks and other recreational facilities,” the memorandum states.

The memorandum commits the boards to work together in acquiring property for facilities. Before developing the facilities, the two boards will get public input and then jointly determine what type of recreation should be included in a new park.

They two boards also agreed to collaborate in several other ways, such as developing public support, coordinate planning and engineering and develop funding sources, such as grants.

“This is a great thing for our community,” Mike Mains, director of the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department, said.

Because Carter County does not have a parks and recreation department, the memorandum anticipates the facilities developed will be operated by the Elizabethton department, with the county contributing to the cost of acquisition, engineering, construction and operational costs. Each proposed project would be separately negotiated.