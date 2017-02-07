Carter committee discusses free disposal day at the landfill

The landfill is funded by the users of the facility. In the past, the county has held a few free days in which anyone in the county could bring in solid waste for free disposal. There has not been a free disposal day for the past several years because of the cost and the additional manpower needed.

A demand for a free day for trash disposal in the current year has been made by the Carter County Proud environmental group, which is dedicated to cleaning up the county. The group’s leader, Ed Jordan, appeared before the committee to discuss the free day.

Landfill Manager Benny Lyons estimated the cost to the landfill would be at least $60,000. He said it would also take the efforts of several volunteers to handle the large volumes of traffic and solid waste that has always been drawn to the landfill during the free days.

There was discussion about asking the County Commission to provide the funding for the free day, but the committee took no action. The committee also noted that the Carter County Landfill was the only one in the region paid for solely by users. Committee members were told that in surrounding counties, the cost of solid waste disposal was placed on the tax roll.

Lyons told the committee that the annual cost of the Carter County Landfill was $900,000. For Carter County, that would amount to an 11-cent increase in the property tax rate to fully fund the landfill. “You can’t get an 11-cent increase on the tax roll for a new school,” said committee member Buford Peters.

In other matters, the members of the committee reconvened as the Education Committee. They discussed a proposal from a citizens organization known as the IDEAs group. One proposal from the group was to convert an unused parcel of land at Hampton High School for use as a take-in and take-out point for kayakers, canoeists and rafters on the Doe River.

IDEA member Metin Erresa said the Doe is an ideal kayaking river, comparable to the Nantahala. He said it has the potential to provide “a huge economic impact” for the county.

Assistant Director of Schools Peggy Campbell attended the meeting and invited committee members to attend Thursday’s workshop session of the Carter County School Board.

Committee member Mike Hill spoke favorably about the proposal, noting the land is not used by the high school.

“The county already owns the land. It is a languishing asset, like the Tweetsie Trail once was,” Hill said.