Johnson City state senator lands two subcommittee appointments

The appointment was made by Senate Government Operations Committee Chairman Mike Bell, R-Riceville.

“These committees touch issues of great importance to the State of Tennessee and the people of Carter, Washington and Unicoi Counties,” Crowe said in an emailed statement. “I appreciate the opportunity to serve in this capacity and look forward to making a positive impact for the citizens of Senate District 3.”

The Joint Government Operations Committee appointments come just weeks after Crowe was reappointed to lead the Senate Health and General Welfare Committee as Chairman. Crowe is also a member of the Senate Education Committee which will hear major legislation proposed by Governor Bill Haslam this year to widen access to community colleges to all Tennessee adults.