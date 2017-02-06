Carter County awarded marketing assistance grant

That is part of the reason the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development has developed its Marketing Assistance Program. Commissioner Randy Boyd is attempting to help economically distressed counties become more competitive when it comes to business recruitment and expansion.

One of the key parts of the program is to provide these communities with professionally developed websites with custom content, photography and recruiting videos.

Carter County Mayor Leon Humphrey and his economic development director, Susan Robinson, were excited Monday, when TDEC Director of Federal Programs Brooxie Carlton informed them Carter County was selected for the second round of grants for the marketing program.

Unlike most grants, the county will receive no revenue. Humphrey said it will receive the help of professional and sophisticated designers to construct an attractive web page and video to attract businesses. He said the value of these services will be about $60,000 to $100,000.

Not only will new content be created, but Humphrey said the various businesses and industries in the county can also be included on the website.

Robinson said the mayor’s office attempted to develop such an internet site last year, using the proficiency of Milligan College to assist. She said that did not take place because the County Commission chose to keep the revenue from the county’s hotel and motel tax going to the county’s tourism office.

Humphrey said he has seen the results of what the marketing program has already done. Johnson County was one of 12 counties chosen for a pilot program. The Johnson County video and web page have been completed and can be seen at http://johnsoncountyecd.com/#sthash.7WDFOojL.dpuf.

Robinson said she was especially excited about Carter County receiving the grant because it was the first grant that she has written for the county and she did not have a lot of time to get it done.

“We were told about the grant on Jan. 10 and the deadline for submitting the application was Jan. 20,” she said.

Robinson said she also faced another hurdle, because she was in New Orleans that week for an economic development conference.

Humphrey said it will take several months before the county’s new website and video will be available for viewing.