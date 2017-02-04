Citizens weigh in on Trump's performance

Trump has signed more than one presidential order that caused far-reaching ripples in the minds and hearts of Americans, as well as the entire world. His cabinet choices have met with opposition and his recent firing of the acting attorney general was heavily criticized.

The Johnson City Press posed this question to our readers and followers on social media:

The Johnson City Press wants to know what you think about the job President Donald Trump is doing so far. Please comment below with what you like or what you do not like. Tell us why and be specific. Note: your comments may be used for a news article written by staff of the JC Press. Thank you for your participation.

Responses came quickly, harshly and pointedly.

As of Thursday afternoon, about 48 hours after the initial post by the Press, more than 220 people had commented — some multiple times — and many became embroiled in conversations among themselves instead of providing a straight answer to the original question.

A rough review of the comments showed the approval and disapproval were about even.

Here’s a sampling of the responses as they were written:

Pam Stanton: “I think he is doing exactly what he was elected to do... Its long overdue, we need to secure our borders, and take care of the United States first and foremost.”

Trump supporter Cathy Rose Metcalf said, “Trump is giving America back to "We the People" by listening to the forgotten ones. We felt the pinch of American companies not being able to "make it" here because of over-regulation, especially by the EPA, and Trump is de-regulating little by little, and now American companies feel more positive and are willing to stay in business because they now have hope. We all have more hope because President Trump is looking out for us.”

Ashley Leanne: “He is doing an awful job. He might be "keeping his word" about building the wall but never once did he mention that he would want taxpayers to pay for it. If he is really wanting to make this country "great" he should be willing to let refugees in. His own wife is an immigrant. This country was founded on immigrants. How can this country be great if we turn people away because of their religious beliefs or anything that is different from our own views. People who voted for him, some still stand with him but others regret their choice.”

Debra Shoun weighed in with these comments: “He is doing a horrible job. He has alienated people rather than bring them together. He has made ill-conceived, unconstitutional executive orders. His cabinet choices are either unqualified for their positions, or have expressed their intent to dismantle the department they will be heading. His chief strategist is a neo-nazi and he has placed him on the NSC. He has proposed NO job creation plans that were not already in the works before he even took office. His infrastructure plans will lead to increased deficit spending, increasing the national debt. He is a pitiful excuse for a human being, let alone president.”

Amanda Durham said the president “should never be able to act without us giving them the liberty to do so. It seems America spoke, albeit by electoral college not popular vote, and America gave that liberty to Trump. If we feel slighted or that any act is unjust we should, by all means, peacefully protest. And by that, I only mean there should be no violence that is avoidable; shout, scream, cry out, do whatever you feel led to do. But do bear in mind who you're screaming, shouting and crying out to and what you say. Because it's those that felt disenfranchised by the last administration that seem to have voted for Trump and given him the slight margin of victory that he received.”

Cindy McIntosh Lewis said, “He is a narcissistic, unqualified threat to democracy who has surrounded himself with people who are just as unqualified as he is. He blatantly lies on camera and will turn around and lie about his previous lies, it's never ending. All he has done since taking office is sign executive orders and bully the press and anyone who does not agree with him. The firing of the attorney general just proves that no matter what the law anyone who disagrees with him will be punished. He is dangerous and will be the downfall of this country.”

Michael Bishop was blunt in his assessment: “Horrid and deplorable. This is just a man swinging power around like a 10 year old with a new toy. I find it laughable that anyone thinks this is for the betterment of our country. Wake up people. This is a business man. He's doing what's best for his interests, not yours. He'd sell you out for a quick buck before he'd help anyone in poverty or even in the middle class.”

Mischele Hart said Trump is dividing America.

“He is dividing our nation instead of unifying it,” Hart said. “He has adversely affected long standing relationships with China, Mexico, and members of the United Nations; we have lost respect in the eyes of much of the educated world. He has surrounded himself with staff and a cabinet that is not remotely qualified for their positions and present huge conflicts of interest. He has a history of making deals and stiffing working people. He has a history of sexual misconduct. He has made derogatory comments about prisoners of war, gold star families, people with disabilities, Mexicans, Muslims, the rights of women, and more. He is a man of low character with poor impulse control. He is our president for a while and must be held accountable for everything that happens on his watch. I have never been more fearful for our nation as I am now.

Kjell Michelsen, who identified himself as an immigrant, had positive things to say about Trump:

“He's is delivering, thus far, on his promises, which have left many a little shocked. When was the last time a Presidential candidate promised various things and then delivered what he promised within hours and days after being sworn in? Trump choked the political establishment on both sides, a few saw early on that he indeed could pull it through, most did not. When we, over the decades, have created a political royal class that increasingly distanced themselves from regular people, with the exception when a new election season starts, laid the groundwork for a Trump Presidency.

“Trump was not initially my first choice, but he soon became one. I am also an immigrant to this great country, I did all the right things, worked through all the red-tape and finally after a few years became a U.S. Citizen. I like Trump in that he's a man of action, which a grid-locked Congress has not been in many years. Securing our borders is a must, he will do that. Lowering taxes and red-tape for businesses big and small, he's doing that. Decreasing and hopefully ending our endless futile efforts in nation building, he will do that. Re-negotiate bad trade deals and bringing back or creating new jobs here in these United States, he has started on that. These are lofty goals and as we see already it won't be smooth sailing, but he's trying and that's all I am asking for. It's exactly what we as a country has done in electing ‘talkers not doers.’ I am hoping Trump will succeed, cause if he succeeds, America does the same.”

Janine Pleasant said “Trump is a dangerous and disappointing embarrassment. His policies conflict with our most cherished American ideals of freedom of speech and freedom of religion. His past actions show him to be a chauvinist and misogynist. Americans expect their president to be honest and truthful. Yet, Trump has shown himself to be a liar even when it comes to little things like the size of the crowd at his inauguration. Trump has surrounded himself with people who are equally dangerous.”

Beth Stevens Kelley: “People need to let him do his job. Despite the hate spewing on every level, he is doing well. He has been wise with his cabinet picks and is doing what he said he would do. As a country, how about more love, less hate, more prayers, less worry, and for those who want to make the world a better place, do your part. Time and efforts spent protesting could be better spent truly doing something good. Quit relying on Government to fix the world and go do your part. We were all created for a purpose.”

Joy Collis Ragan: “He is doing a great job. He started work immediately on what he promised. He is trying to make America stronger at our Mexican border and by knowing who flies into this country. He has spoken to industry leaders about staying in this country. He is trying to repeal the ACA without leaving people stranded. He didn't even want to eat lunch on Inauguration Day because he wanted to get to work. So far...very impressed with my president.

Ronnie Hobbs: “Overall I think President Trump is doing a good job, holding true to his policies that got him elected and not leaving a trail of unfulfilled promises, which in return gains respect and trust from those that voted for and support him. The bottom line is Trump has been elected as President of this nation and whether or not I agree with every policy or move he makes I have to stand behind him, support him, and wish him every bit of luck that I can, just as I would have Mrs. Clinton, because to wish failure on anyone in that position is to wish failure upon your country and that is truly un-American,” he said.