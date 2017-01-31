Mains continues talks with Minnesota Twins, preparing Elizabethton parks for summer

The Major League club has asked the Elizabethton City Council to upgrade the city-owned Joe O’Brien Field, the home field for the Twins.

“We had some good talks with the Twins last week,” Mike Mains, general manager of the Elizabethton Twins and director of the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department, said. The lengthy discussion looked at the City Council’s proposal for upgrading the clubhouses, the stadium, press box and other facilities.

The council approved a recommendation from a local study group to renovate the stadium. The proposed upgrades are estimated to cost around $3.2 million. The proposal suggested the Minnesota Twins would fund $600,000, leaving $2.6 million to be funded locally.

Mains said he expects a decision in the next few weeks from the Minnesota Twins on their long-range plans for where the organization will develop its rookies. He said the lengthy decision process is understandable because this is a busy time for the front office, as spring training is about to start. He said another factor is that there are several new executives starting their jobs in Minnesota this season.

Just like the Minnesota Twins, Mains has also been busy in the past few weeks. Although this is a down time for the Elizabethton Twins and the city’s parks are not being used much in the cold weather, this is a critical time for getting ready for the coming summer.

In addition to park maintenance and winter leagues at the recreation center, Mains said he has also been studying skate parks in the area for a possible skate park in Elizabethton. Mains said he and his staff are also working with the Carter County Parks and Recreation Committee on a possible off road bicycle course in the Sugar Hollow section.

Mains said he is working with a private group on improvements to the Covered Bridge Park in downtown Elizabethton.