'Citizens to Maintain Gray' asks Commission to reconsider addiction treatment clinic rezoning

On Tuesday, Danny Sells, organizer of “Citizens to Maintain Gray,” sent all five city commissioners a letter requesting the rezoning designation be overturned, which he based on the recent Huffine Road annexation denial.

The City Commission unanimously voted Jan. 19 to deny the annexation of 12.8 acres of unincorporated property in Washington County. The Johnson City Housing Authority had hoped to develop low-income housing after the property was annexed.

“The Gray community has dealt with attempts at forced annexation, inappropriate zoning in the community, broken promises by the Commission allowing businesses not wanted by the residents of the community and a methadone/suboxone drug clinic which has no place in the rural residential and farming community, and literally miles from needed services in Johnson City for such a facility,” Sells stated in the letter.

After months of debate, Mountain States Health Alliance and East Tennessee State University officials persuaded the Planning Commission and City Commission to approve a rezoning request so they could open the addiction treatment clinic, the first in the region to prescribe methadone.

Mayor David Tomita, then a city commissioner, had been the only vote against the rezone during all three readings.

The move was finalized in November when the Johnson City Board of Zoning Appeals unanimously approved a special exception to allow a “non-residential substance abuse treatment facility.”

But the “Citizens to Maintain Gray” letter didn’t seem to change Commissioner Joe Wise’s mind. Wise, a newly elected commissioner, voted to recommend the rezone while serving on the Planning Commission.

“I see no reason to revisit that issue,” Wise said. “The attempt to draw a parallel between an annexation request on Huffine Road and rezoning request on the Bobby Hicks Highway is like comparing apples and bananas.”

Commissioner Ralph Van Brocklin said he understood the reasoning behind the letter, but ultimately confirmed it would do nothing to change his vote.

“It’s quite logical that the Citizens to Maintain Gray would choose this occasion to ask us to reconsider it,” Van Brocklin said. “We looked at the safety, crime and traffic situation in Gray and made the decision as a commission that, even though it was a concern to the citizens, we didn’t think (the issues) would come to pass.”

During the debate, the commission had analyzed studies undertaken by the police department and traffic division, as well as comparing the traffic and crime statistics of similar cities with addiction clinics, and determined the clinic would have minimal impact.

Van Brocklin said his main issue was the City Commission could possibly face a legal challenge if the decision was overturned.

“(MSHA and ETSU) are headed down a road with the assumption that they have a piece of property that’s properly zoned and that their certificate of need will hold for, and I think we open ourselves up to a legal challenge if we were to reopen this,” Brocklin said.

In response to the commissioners’ perspectives, Sells said the residents of Gray would “remain vigilant.”

“The residents of Gray believe the words of elected officials mean something, their actions mean something and our community will remain vigilant in our efforts to protect the place we live,” Sells said.

“No, Gray isn’t looking at a housing development but something far worse. The reaction of the City to both has significant parallels and that is the basis on which we request another look at past zoning decisions made in Gray.”

Tomita said he was not inclined to bring the issue up again unless he believed there were two other commissioners would would vote against the proposal as he did.

During Monday’s City Commission agenda meeting, Tomita said the letter would be discussed but not voted on.

