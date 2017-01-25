Sycamore Shoals license plate now available.

That distinctive slogan that appeared on the Revolutionary War-era Gadsden Flag is now being displayed on the back bumpers of cars and trucks throughout Tennessee.

The state recently began distributing its newest specialty plates. On it are the same yellow color as the historic flag, with the famous coiled rattlesnake design.

One thing about the specialty plate that should make it popular in this region is that some of the proceeds from the sale of the plates will benefit the Friends of Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park, the organization that provides support for the park and its public programs.

John Kubenka, treasurer of the Friends, said state rules require at least 1,000 preorders for the plate before the new plates will be manufactured. “We reached the required pre-orders … in September,” Kubenka said. He said orders were received from 88 of Tennessee’s 95 counties. “We submitted everything to the Ternnessee Vehicle Services Division at the end of September.”

Since that time, the state has gone through the process of getting the plates approved by state offices and tested by the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

Kubenka said all the preliminary work was done by the end of the year, and the order went to the manufacturer in early January. “I am happy to announce that the license plates have arrived at the county clerks’ offices across the state this week and people are already picking them up.”

The treasured said “the income from these license plates will allow the Friends to better support and promote the park, which we are excited about.”

Mary Gouge, county clerk for Carter County, said her office has received the specialty plates for those who have preordered them. “We should be getting more in about two weeks for the general public to purchase,” Gouge said.