Scammers target electric department customers

Ken Markland, marketing and industrial coordinator for the department, said several reports have been received from customers who have been contacted by telephone and told they need to pay their electric bills immediately or their electricity service will be turned off.

“These scammers use intimidation and scare tactics to try and convince customers to provide payment over the phone. These calls are not coming from us. If you receive a similar call do not give any payment information. Please call EED at 542-1100 to report if you receive a call,” Markland said.

If a customer has concerns about the identity of someone calling and claiming to be an electric department representative, Markland recommended asking for the caller’s name, department, and phone number before calling EED customer service at 423-542-1100 to confirm that person’s identity.