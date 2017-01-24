Carter County planners send junk car amendment to county attorney

The resolution would tighten the number of junk or obsolete vehicles allowed on private property from three cars to only one. It also would require that no building be constructed closer than 40 feet from a public road.

Several planners said they were concerned with some of the language. Jerry Smith said the current regulation allows no more than three vehicles, but he said the proposed regulation specifies “one or more.” He felt that language could have unintended consequences.

Mayor Leon Humphrey said that since the County Commission tabled the resolution to amend the zoning regulation, the wording should be closely reviewed to make sure it is acceptable. After a motion to send the resolution back to the commission was defeated, another motion was made to send the proposed resolution to the county attorney for his recommendations. That motion was unanimously approved.

In other matters, the planners approved the subdivision of the Luster Stevens property on Browns Branch Road. The 7.2-acre parcel would be subdivided into four lots. The plan received unanimous approval.

Planning Director Chris Shuettler told the commission the county’s code enforcement officer, Mel McKay, passed the test to be certified as an inspector of residential property codes. He will be taking the tests for plumbing and mechanical codes in the future. As a result, the county would be able to keep the $47,000 in inspection fees it now sends to the state.