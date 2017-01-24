Lawmaker tries again to name porn 'public health crisis' in Tennessee

Sen. Mae Beavers, R-Mt. Juliet, reintroduced a resolution that was filed last year that would formally declare pornography "a public health crisis, and therefore its harms are beyond the capability of the individual to address alone."

"My goodness, you can't even look at Facebook anymore without seeing something," Beavers said in an interview.

Beavers said she filed the resolution again after receiving calls from a group in Memphis providing information on pornography's effect on youth, including "hyper-sexualization in teens and even pre-pubescent children."

The resolution passed the Senate unanimously in 2016 but was never voted on in the House.

