Elizabethton/Carter County animal advisory board hears citizen concerns

Carter County Mayor Leon Humphrey said the state comptroller’s office is investigating the previous operations at the shelter. Humphrey said he will be able to provide more details to the board once the investigation is completed. He said other agencies may be brought into the audit, including the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, which could lead to criminal charges being placed.

Mike Barnett, chairman of the board, said he was unhappy that he had not been kept advised about shelter operations since the mayor’s office took control of the shelter in July.

Humphrey assured Barnett that as soon as the comptroller’s audit is received “the advisory board will be brought up to speed,” just as the board had been advised as soon as a report of the findings and recommendations from the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine were received.

The University of Tennessee study was requested after an epidemic of cat diseases was discovered in the shelter during the summer. Humphrey said the university provided a protocol that has been closely followed since that time, and there has not been a single cat death from disease since that time.

“The mayor does not want to be involved at that level,” Humphrey said about the past several weeks in which his administrative assistant, Susan Robinson, served as interim director.

Citizen Robin McKamey attended the meeting, and, as she had at a meeting of the County Commission last week, she asked why volunteers were not being accepted to perform jobs in the shelter.

Humphrey said the volunteers were not being used at the recommendation of the comptroller’s office while it was conducting its investigation. The mayor said that since the shelter is now a government organization, it had to be operated by government workers, just as the offices of the county clerk or trustee.

Humphrey said that since the shelter is a government operation, it is not allowed to solicit for funds. He said that was where the volunteers could be useful in raising donations.

McKamey said several shelters in surrounding counties were run by nonprofit organizations.

Humphrey said he met Tuesday with a national nonprofit organization that could provide tremendous benefits for the shelter and the community. He said if those negotiations with the national group are fruitful, it could mean future opportunities for volunteers.