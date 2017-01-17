That was once again the case on Tuesday night, as former volunteers at the shelter appeared before the commission during the time allotted for citizens to speak.

Robin McKamey, a business teacher for 17 years at Elizabethton High School, said there have been many positive stories in the media about improvements at the shelter. She told the commissioners she was there to tell “the other side of the story.”

McKamey was not able to discuss much of her side of the story as Carter County Mayor Leon Humphrey, who is also chairman of the County Commission, would only allow her to speak for three minutes. When some commissioners asked to hear more, Humphrey gave McKamey another two minutes.

Once McKamey’s time had expired, two other former shelter volunteers, Beckie Nidiffer and Brittany Madden also discussed “the other side of the story” to the commissioners.

McKamey said she has volunteered at the shelter for the past 13 years, but is no longer allowed to volunteer except as a fundraiser.

McKamey had questions about a recent spay and neuter agreement with Lincoln Memorial University, which would cost $35 per animal. She also asked about the shelter not taking animals into the shelter, which she said results in heartless owners dumping the animals around the county.

She asked why there are stories about record numbers of adoptions at the shelter and still there is a no animal intake at the shelter.

In other matters, the commission honored several groups. A large contingent of both volunteer and professional firefighters from Carter County who fought the Gatlinburg wildfires was honored.

“We go in when everyone else is running out” said Elizabethton Fire Department Deputy Chief Rusty Barnett.

Gary Smith, the county’s Emergency Management Agency director, said the firefighters did not just make one trip, but came back several times. “It costs a lot of money to take these trucks down to Sevier County ... donations would be appreciated.”

The commission also saluted bluegrass player Carson Peters, who was called a “child prodigy” by Humphrey.

Commissioners voted to accept a recent audit of Carter County Tomorrow, which was necessary for the release of county funding to Carter County Tourism, which is one of the agencies under Carter County Tomorrow.

Commissioner Charles Von Cannon said the audit pointed out several problems with Carter County Tomorrow. He and other commissioners said the Chamber of Commerce and Tourism should seek to pull out of Carter County Tomorrow.

Despite those objections, the commission voted to accept the audit as fulfillment of Tourism’s requirements for county funding.