Elizabethton Twins get one-year extension

Council members unanimously voted to extend the agreement with the Minnesota Twins to allow the Elizabethton Twins to play at Joe O’Brien Field for the summer of 2017, and also approved a Farmer’s Market Association to hold a farmers market on Tuesday evenings in the parking lots on either side of F Street.

The baseball agreement with the Minnesota Twins is only for the 2017 Appalachian League season. It is an extension of the 2014 agreement between the city and the Major League club. The Twins have been fielding a team in Elizabethton since 1974.

Last year, the Minnesota Twins asked the city to make renovations to Joe O’Brien Field; the City Council established a Twins Task Force in November to work out a recommendation.

The task force’s recommendation, delivered to the council in December, included $3.2 million in renovations to the city-owned field. The task force also provided recommendations for making the city-owned team more self sustaining.

In a letter written on Dec. 14, Brad Steil, director of minor league operations for the Minnesota Twins, emphasized the agreement is only for 2017.

“This one-year extension of our arrangement is only a temporary solution and is not intended to be a commitment to remain in Elizabethton into the future. Our focus remains on finding a long-term facility that meets both minor league standards and the specific needs of the Minnesota Twins. We will continue to explore all viable alternatives to such a facility,” Steil said in the letter.

Elizabethton Twins General Manager Mike Mains, who is also the director of the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department, told the council on Thursday night that he has sent an eight-page report to the Minnesota Twins.

Mains said the decisions from the Minnesota Twins were affected by the top level changes made last year, including the replacement of the general manager.

Mains and Cheri Tinney, community resource specialist for the Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library answered the council’s questions about the proposed farmer’s market. Tinney is the chairperson for the Downtown Elizabethton Farmers Market Association.

Tinney asked the council for permission to use parking lots on each side of East F Street from 4 to 8 p.m. every Tuesday between May 2 and Oct. 31. Vendors would set up from 4 to 5 p.m. and the market hours of operation would be 5 to 8 p.m.

“Our mission is to connect farms and their locally produced food to the region, and promote healthy living, local heritage, and closer relationships with our neighbors. Our vision looks toward a community where local food producers find customers and support, consumers have local, healthy options for food, and the heritage and history of our community is passed to our following generations,” Tinney wrote in her request to City Council.

She said she is working with Mains to make it “a community event — not just a farmer’s market.”

The large parking lot next to First Christian Church and a parking lot across F Street will be used for the market. One advantage to the location was that it will be near the new public bathrooms being built in an adjoining parking lot.

In other matters, Chief of Police Jason Shaw reported to the council that he had promoted Sgt. Patrick White to the captain’s position he had vacated when he became chief. Shaw said White was a 13-year veteran of the department, who has served as a patrolman, criminal investigator, drug officer, and director of the 1st Judicial District Drug Task Force. For the past three years White has served as a patrol sergeant.