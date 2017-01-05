Site plan for Hopwood Christian Church approved

The work could not begin on the Hopwood Memorial Christian Church until the Elizabethton Regional Planning Commission gave site plan approval for the addition and the Elizabethton Board of Zoning Appeals granted a front yard setback variance. The church received unanimous approvals from both the city panels on Thursday night.

The board approved the setback variance after hearing from Hopwood’s minister, Timothy Ross, and John Banks, chairman of the Hopwood elders. Banks said “the $1.5 million building program could not be done without the variance because the church’s land is so small and it is surrounded by the campus of Milligan.

“Everyone is on board with this, including Milligan College,” Ross said.

The appeals board later reconvened as the Planning Commission to consider the site plan.

“I am glad Milligan is growing, but you can’t outgrow your property,” Commissioner Dena Bass said at the start of discussion on the site plan.

Planning Director Jon Hartman said the church is independent of the college, but the church’s problem with lack of space is reflective of the campus. Later Hartman said zoning must be flexible in the case of Milligan. As an example, he said if the college built a multilevel parking garage on the perimeter of its campus, the required parking lots as part of new buildings might be waived.

The Elizabethton firm of Reedy and Sykes is the architect for the project. The Kingsport firm of Spoden and Wilson is the consulting engineer.

In other matters, the commission approved a 30-day study with a temporary speed bump to slow speeding on Edgewood Drive in the Golf Course Acres community.

Edgewood resident Jeff Jackson brought the request for neighborhood traffic management. He said speeding has gotten much worse on the road since June. The road is heavily traveled because it is one of only two entrances to Golf Course Acres.

Commissioner Melanie Sellers said the speed bump could divert traffic to the only other route, which is Golf Course Drive. Sellers also said that even though Edgewood is a small street, the traffic data shows it is a collector route rather than a neighborhood street.

The motion to conduct a 30-day study was approved by a 4-2 vote, with Sellers and Wes Frazier voting against it.