Carter Committee finds constable still living inside his district

By a unanimous vote, the committee decided no action should be taken because there was no evidence Lyons had moved out of the 4th District he was elected to serve.

The question on whether Lyons met the election requirements for the constable position first came up in October. The committee decided at that time to look into the matter and determine if their might be a vacancy. County Attorney Josh Hardin was tasked with determining whether allegations Lyons had moved were true.

Hardin reported to the committee on Tuesday that he had investigated the allegations and found no evidence Lyons had moved from the 4th District. Hardin said he contacted the Carter County Election Commission, and was told Lyons is still a registered voter in the 4th District, which meant he met the legal requirements, along with age and law enforcement education and certification.

Lyons attended Tuesday’s meeting with his attorney, Jim Bowman. Six fellow constables also attended the meeting in support of Lyons.

“I still live in the 4th District, I still pay rent,” Lyons told the committee. “I doe stay with my father sometimes in Hampton (in the 6th District) because he is sick.”

After hearing Lyons’ explanation, the committee found no evidence that he had moved away from his district and voted to take no further action.