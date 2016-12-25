NET Trans wins several state awards

NET Trans Director Candace Gump was awarded the TPTA Director of the Year award.

“She is well respected for her credibility, solid decision making and hard work ethic amongst her peers and co-workers. She is a natural leader,” says FTHRA Executive Director Jason Cody.

Gump is continually developing and successfully implementing programs and measurements to improve her operation. Some of her key accomplishments are improving drivers’ pay, developing a successful safety program and implementing a pilot program of bi-fuel (propane/gasoline).

“I work with a well-respected group of leaders across the state so being recognized for my achievements was quite an honor,” Gump said. “I strive every day, in every decision that I make, to keep moving NET Trans forward as the best rural transit agency in the state. I am very proud of our organization and the impact that we have in people’s lives every day.”

Marcus Jennings, an agency van driver, won first place in the Conversion Van Division. Raymond Malcolm, also an agency van driver, was awarded the TPTA Driver of the Year award. All drivers are trained to not only compete, but to be safe drivers on a daily basis.

“Sam Ellis has created an outstanding Safe Driving Program, which every driver completes each year,” Gump said. “We have been consistently winning awards since Sam started the training program so I attribute much of our success to his training program.”

Ellis, the operations supervisor, instructs the drivers during course training, classroom training and written exams.

NET Trans is no stranger to winning. “Our drivers take great pride in putting their best foot forward in everything that they do,” Gump said. “Earning a spot in the top three at the TPTA State Roadeo is validation for all of their hard work and dedication.”

In the past four years, NET Trans has had five drivers place in first, second or third place in the Conversion Van Division.