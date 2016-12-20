Carter County webpage becoming more informative

Susan Robinson, executive assistant to Carter County Mayor Leon Humphrey, said the process of placing news items and other information on the website has been streamlined and she may now update the information without going through an offsite webmaster.

The county’s website is being designed by Net360 Digital Media Agency, a part of the Northeast Tennessee Media Group which also includes the Johnson City Press.

“We are making a lot of improvements,” Robinson said. That includes up-to-the-minute placement for breaking news. That is the most visible change on the first page of the website. At the lower half of the page, Robinson has included a section called “The Latest News,” where the breaking news will be placed. These include both county news and news from the region, including the Gatlinburg fires and the 50th anniversary of the First Tennessee Development District.

The public documents site continues to expand and hold more recent documents. This holding now includes minutes of the monthly County Commission meetings going back to January 2007. Videos of entire commission meetings go back to June 2015. Minutes are also available for a wide variety of committees of the County Commission and also such groups as the Carter County Planning Commission, Carter County Tomorrow, Carter County Election Commission and the Industrial Development Bond Board.

The general information and notices section includes public notices, agendas of County Commission meetings, current bids and a calendar of meetings dates and time.

With plans to continue to improve the site and make the county government more transparent, the site will become more useful for citizens who want to know what their government is doing.