Region's natural beauty is theme of City Council meeting

During the block of time set aside for citizens to speak, the council heard from two groups who are working to improve the beauty of Elizabethton and Carter County.

The first group, referred to as BRATS by its members, said not enough is being done to market tourism in the city. As an example, they referred to the Covered Bridge, which they said was beautiful, but its setting is ugly and should be landscaped.

The group also said not enough is being done for tourism in the county, with not enough parking for the Appalachian Trail or the Blue Hole.

That group was followed by Ed Jordan and the group he leads, Carter County Proud. Jordan also emphasized the county’s beauty, but he said that beauty is marred by litter. His group has conducted several highway cleanups, only to see the litter return.

Jordan said the Keep America Beautiful program could help the city and county assess its needs and provide recommendations and grants to help meet those needs.

Jordan said there is a $4,000 fee as part of the application for membership in the national organization. He said that fee is used to have a team come into the city and county and do an analysis. He said the Carter County Commission has already agreed to pay $2,000 of the cost if the City Council will pay the other half.

When Jordan said the Keep Carter County Beautiful program should be placed under the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce, that prompted City Councilman Richard Tester to ask if Jordan and his group had approached the Chamber and the Tourism Council, the group that receives all of the county’s hotel and motel tax revenue. As a former Chamber board chairman, He said he would investigate to see if some of the funds could come from there.

When the time for citizens to speak was completed, the council heard from another source who was on the agenda, Mitch Miller, chief executive officer of the Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Partnership.

Miller also emphasized the value of the natural beauty of the region. He said one of the objectives of the new partnership was to focus on developing the outdoor assets and natural beauty of the area. He said many of those are in Carter County, including the Watauga River, the Appalachian Trail and the crown jewel, Roan Mountain.

Miller said he was from Charlotte, N.C., and he was attracted to the area by the mountains. He said Carter, Washington and Unicoi should be partners in promoting the region.

He described a recent attempt to use the natural beauty to improve the work force of the area. He said several companies were complaining of the difficulty in attracting young professionals. He said a group of students nearing graduation were invited to take a trip to the area, where they were treated to the outdoor beauty of the area, topped off with tickets to the Battle at Bristol college football game at Bristol Motor Speedway. He said several of those students are now very interested in taking jobs in the area when they graduate.

Miller said another example of the partnership needed in the region is the Tweetsie Trail, which was developed in partnership between Johnson City and Elizabethton. Danny Hilbert, director of streets and sanitation for Elizabethton, said his department continues to work on maintaining the trail, which is owned by Johnson City.

At the end of his discussion, Miller asked the city to consider the $35,000 the City Council has earmarked for economic development. He said by giving the money to the Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Partnership, the city would have a seat on the board of directors.

Miller then changed the request, saying the amount for the partnership could be $33,000 and the remaining $2,000 could be used for the city’s portion of the Keep America Beautiful fee.

In other matters, the council re-elected Curt Alexander to be mayor and Bill Carter to be mayor pro tem.

The council also recognized the team from the Elizabethton Fire Department who saved many luxury cabins and other residences in the recent Gatlinburg fire.