Johnson City property taxes due end of December

Penalty and interest will begin to accrue on Jan. 4.

Mailed payments must be postmarked by Dec. 31. City offices will be closed Jan. 2, so the final day to pay in person without penalty will be Jan. 3.

In a news release, the city staff said the city would not be responsible for remittance errors made by banks, mortgage companies or taxpayers and therefore cannot waive penalties and interest resulting from such errors.

Taxes may be paid at the Municipal and Safety Building, 601 E. Main St., Monday through Friday, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., or they may be mailed to the City of Johnson City, PO Box 2227, Johnson City, TN 37605.

Payments online (www.johnsoncitytn.org) or via phone (877-768-5048) will incur a fee. Tax bill number and credit/debit card number will be required for online and phone payments.