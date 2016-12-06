Tri-Cities Black Lives Matter submit demands to Bluff City Board of Mayor and Alderman

The specific demands, presented to the board at its meeting by BLM member Dennis Prater, included:

• An independent investigation of an allegation the Bluff City Police Department refused to protect the Power of Faith church;

• A new investigation into allegations of civil rights intimidation;

• Knowledge of where the money is that was to be used to fix the sewage leak;

• Compensation for personal property damaged in the sewage leak;

• Protection for utility workers who speak out about sewage leak responsibility;

• Religious freedom for all religions; and

• Stronger hate-crime laws.

Mayor Irene Wells was calm during the public comment section, but did issue a stern warning when the the 20-person crowd became a bit noisy while Bluff City resident Carolyn Payne spoke.

“I don’t see how they have a right to come down to the city and make demands, I really don’t,” Wells said. “We can’t pop our fingers and make it happen. They’re frustrated because we have a few people who keep agitating it on.

“All I can say to the people is they need to get out and vote because our city is being run down over nothing. It’s somebody trying to make a name for themselves and get stuff in the paper about themselves.”

When asked how long before the sewage problem would be completely fixed, Wells said it would be “sometime next year.”

In an emotional testimony, BLM member Whitney Prater told the Board about how the city’s sewage was harming nearby Washington County and specifically Boone Lake.

“I’ve been following what’s been going on here because I have a 3-year-old daughter, and you know what she likes to do outside? She likes to play in water and she likes to play in lakes. Do you know where your sewage goes? It goes into Boone Lake,” Prater said.

“When your sewage flows into there, and you don’t alert our citizens and our town, that puts my kid in danger. That puts every child and that puts the fisherman in danger ... You owe all of Johnson City residents an apology.”

Payne, a Bluff City resident, also spoke to the board about the sewage problem, citing an inspector’s report she had obtained.

“It is their opinion, they noticed an abnormally large amount of baby wipes all throughout the manhole leading us to think that this act could have been done intentionally,” Payne told the board while reading the report.

Wells said the board members are working hard to get the sewage problem solved, and she said she was excited to move forward and look towards the future.

Payne had a bit gloomier perception of the future of Bluff City.

“We’re not growing, no new businesses, no new homes. We are dead. We are a dead, dying city. The only thing that has been left undone is to determine the time of death,” Payne said.

Prater said if the city does not meet the demands by January, the Tri-Cities BLM “campaign” would continue.

