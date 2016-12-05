Road, other projects set in area

• Legion Street (State of Franklin Road to Alabama Street) – trail extension and improvements. Expect lane shifts and lane closures. Motorists are advised to use caution in this area.

• Seminole Drive (between Creek Drive and Forestdale Lane) – drainage improvements. Lane closures possible. Detours will be in place.

• Boone and West Market streets – installation of box culvert. Intersection closed. Multiple lane and sidewalk closures in place over course of project.

Water/Sewer projects

• Cash Hollow Road and Lakeview Drive – flood wall construction.

• Poplar Ridge and Webb Road (Piney Flats) – water line installation; lane closures.

• Celebration Court off Carroll Creek Road – water tap installation; lane closures.

• Spring and Tipton streets – water tap installation; lane closures.

All work is weather permitting.