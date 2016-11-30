Banyas, Stout to cast last votes as city commissioners

Current Mayor Clayton Stout and Commissioner Jeff Banyas will step down after the board’s regular meeting. Stout failed to gain one of three available seats in the Nov. 8 election, and Banyas decided not to run for what would have been a third term.

A reception will be held in their honor at 5 p.m. in the Municipal & Safety Building foyer.

“These are two former mayors,” said Community Relations Director Becky Buchanan. “And once you’re a mayor, you’re always a mayor. Both of these men have given their time and talent.”

While it is the season for shorter agenda, commissioners will consider a first reading on two rezoning ordinances.

Dominion Development Group is requesting about 4 acres on Peoples Street be rezoned from planned business to medium density residential for the construction of a 40-unit assisted living facility.

A required neighborhood meeting was held Nov. 3, and the Johnson City Regional Planning Commission unanimously approved the plan Nov. 8.

The petitioner proposes a one-story, 25,000-square-foot facility fronted by Peoples Street. The city’s traffic engineer estimates the development will generate about 110 vehicle trips per every 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Joe LaPorte is requesting the rezoning of about 20 acres along Coldwater Drive from planned arterial business and light industrial to high density residential. LaPorte is proposing a 28-unit attached, single-family development. The neighborhood meeting was conducted Nov. 7, and the planning commission unanimously approved the plan Nov. 8.

The property currently has about 680 feet of frontage on Coldwater Drive. International Engineering estimates the new units would generate 280 vehicle trips per day.

