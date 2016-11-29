Carter tourism coordinator seeks state grant

Kayla Carter, tourism coordinator for the county, said the grant will be used to hire a consulting firm to assist in developing a tourism asset action plan. She said the grant will require a $1,000 matching grant from the county.

Carter said the unanimous vote of the commission “shows there is cohesion in the county on tourism. We can all partner together for the greater good.”

Carter said she was also pleased with all the letters of support that have been included in the grant application. She said letters of support were received from: the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce, state Rep. John Holsclaw, the Elizabethton Star, the Appalachian Trail Conservancy, the National Park Service, the Roan Mountain Appalachian Trail Community, the Elizabethton City Parks and Recreation Department, the city of Elizabethton, the Carter County Parks and Recreation Committee, Lakeshore Marina, the Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association and the Tennessee Valley Authority.

Carter said that if the application is approved, the county will be seeking bids from a qualified tourism consultant.

The county’s resolution said the asset plan will be used “to better understand tourism opportunities in Carter County and how to increase the economic impact from tourism for the benefit of all county citizens.”