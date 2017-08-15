Carter to join ETSU golf team

Carter finished tied for second in last week’s Tennessee State Amateur, and the player he tied with is one of his new teammates, Kevin Burns, who will be a sophomore at ETSU this fall.

Jack Rhea, another member of this year’s incoming freshman class at ETSU, finished tied for 10th, giving the Bucs three players in the top 10.

As a senior at South, Carter won the individual championships in the District 1-A/AA and Region 1-A/AA tournaments and finished tied for second in the state tournament. He’ll get to play with fellow South alum Cayman Ratliff at ETSU. Ratliff will be the only senior on the team this year.

Carter also qualified for the U.S. Junior Amateur this summer.

The Bucs lost two players from last year’s team that won its third consecutive Southern Conference championship. Mateusz Gradecki graduated and Ben Reichert transferred to Ole Miss.

ETSU’s fall season gets underway Sept. 16 at the Rod Myers Classic in Durham, North Carolina.