Strong showings by pair of Bucs

Kevin Burns, about to begin his sophomore year, was second, one stroke behind winner Jon Swoboda. Burns closed with a 69 at Belle Meade Country Club in Nashville to finish at five under par. His second-round 65 was the low round of the tournament.

Jack Rhea, part of Fred Warren’s incoming freshman class at ETSU, finished 10th at one under par after a final-round 71.

William Nottingham, a Clemson golfer from Kingsport, finished tied for seventh. He was the third-round leader and shot 75 on the final day.

Swoboda, a 24-year-old golfer from Mt. Juliet who did not play college golf, was five strokes back at the turn in the final round before making birdies on the 15th, 16th and 17th holes holes to become the 102nd champion of the State Amateur.