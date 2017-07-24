Garner to go deep on TV again

Garner, an assistant coach for the East Tennessee State University women’s golf team, will compete in the Mile High Shootout, an event on the World Long Drive Association tour. The competition will be televised on Golf Channel beginning at 7 p.m.

Garner won her last event, the Clash in the Canyon in Mesquite, Nevada. That one was televised as well, and the reaction has been overwhelming.

“Actually everyone involved in the World Long Drive Association was kind of surprised by the whole response,” Garner said. “I think going into this one there’s more buildup and they’re more focused on putting things on social media and continuing the momentum.”

Garner, whose winning drive in the Mesquite finals traveled 342 yards, hopes to continue her own momentum in the event being held at Park Hill Golf Club in Denver.

“I’ve been training hard,” she said. “In the last one in Mesquite, I was just coming back from a big Crossfit competition. This time I was able to focus a little more and be ready for the golf.”

Garner said she tries to ignore the cameras and lights when she’s competing, but it’s difficult to ignore the fact that her performance is being televised to a worldwide audience.

“I’m aware of it, but all my focus is on my ball and the competitor,” she said. “It’s just kind of there but it gets kind of weird when they get right in your face with the camera.”

Having Golf Channel carry the events has made them even more exciting, Garner said. The network will prepare viewers with features and interviews during segments on Morning Drive and Golf Central.

“The Golf Channel has been great,” Garner said. “They really pumped it up and the way they presented it, we shocked a lot of people. It was upbeat and fun, watching people swing hard and watching the ball go.

“I think the way they do it is really great. We’re so grateful how much time and effort they put into it.”

Garner could be seen on commercials for the event shown during the British Open telecasts. She was the one with the white bucket hat, which has become her signature look, even though it was unintentional.

“That was a good choice on my behalf,” she said. “It’s become kind of my signature, kind of stuck with me.”

Fans can watch a replay of Garner’s first televised championship before Tuesday night’s live event. The Mesquite competition will be shown on Golf Channel from 3:30-6 p.m. leading into Golf Central.