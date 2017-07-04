TCAT golf tournament helps students in state, national SkillsUSA competition

Fees are $25 for cart sponsors, $50 for tee sponsors, $100 for hole sponsors with a $50 entry fee per player or $200 per four-person team. John Lee, tournament coordinator, said proceeds will be used to defray travel expenses for TCAT students to participate in SkillsUSA state and national competitive events.

Students from TCAT-Elizabethton took home six gold and two silver medals at the SkillsUSA state competition held in Chattanooga April 10-12. Gold medalists advanced to the SkillsUSA national competition held in Louisville, Ky., June 19-23.

More than 4,600 winners of SkillsUSA state competition events competed in 80 occupational and leadership skills areas in national competition. SkillsUSA programs help establish industry standards for job training in health, trade, technical and skilled service occupations.

For additional information, call Lee at TCAT-Elizabethton at 423-543-0070, Ext. 1013.