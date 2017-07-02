East Tennessee Amateur final scores

East Tennessee Amateur
Final round
Sunday at Elizabethton GC
Par 72
Championship Flight
x-won sudden death playoff
x-Garrett Whitfield 70-70-66—206
Lucas Armstrong 67-71-68—206
Tyler Lane 68-66-73—207
Jeff Scott 69-71-67—207
Nick Cohen 67-72-71—210
Blake Howard 72-71-68—211
Nick York 65-74-73—212
Evan Spence 70-75-67—212
Joe Brooks 68-67-78—213
Ben Treadway 73-71-71—215
Bryan Sangid 71-72-72—215
Christofer Schaff 71-71-74—216
Ben Reeves 73-72-71—216
Tory Davis 75-73-68—216
Cory Walker 72-70-76—218
Hunter O’Neal 73-72-73—218
Boddie Bible 72-73-73—218
Taylor Smith 76-73-69—218
Nick Sewell 72-74-73—219
Eli Fagan 72-73-75—220
John Cornett 72-74-75—221
Reid Smith 73-79-70—222
Chris Guy 70-76-77—223
Gibson Miller 74-78-71—223
Josh Taylor 78-74-71—223
Ethan Mays 79-72-73—224
Matt Dibella 74-78-75—227
Sam Pleasant 74-81-72—227
Jacob Davis 74-71-83—228
Tyler Duntsch 79-80-69—228
Tyler Presley 76-76-76—228
Kolby Evans 73-77-79—229
Todd Davis 73-78-79—230
Kelly Lane 79-76-78—233
Caleb Moss 75-75-84—234
Ben Harris 79-75-81—235
Matt Love 82-81-74—237
Shelby Ray Chancellor 80-83-75—238
DJ Swatzell 80-79-79—238
Chad Jones 73-82-85—240
Christopher White 81-80-80—241
Hunter Chandley 85-74-83—242
Cameron Lane 85-78-80—243
Josh Jones 82-81-81—244
Bucky Harris 86-89-WD
———
Seniors
50-54
x-won overall senior title in playoff
x-James Fender 67-73-72—212
Mike Wood 75-68-73—216
Tim Moore 71-73-72—216
Leon Tolley 73-71-74—218
Bill Hardin 72-74-73—219
Steve Pederson 71-77-73—221
Stefan Salyer 80-79-72—231
55-59
Ronnie Breeden 73-69-70—212
Tony Gouge 70-69-74—213
Eddie Bailey 70-75-71—216
Bryan Rodgers 73-72-73—218
Cary Daniels 76-73-71—220
Dwight Scott 72-77-74—223
Lyman Fulton 79-76-77—232
David Bellessa 77-75-81—233
Dean Batchelder 77-7780—234
Steve Wyatt 81-79-78—238
Jeff Isaacs 78-74-WD
James White 80-81-WD
60-over
Mike Poe 71-68-73—212
Ron Waters 71-71-71—213
Bob Ross 75-77-70—222
George McQueen 73-77-74—223
Ronnie Burton 73-77-74—224
Marc Runyan 80-72-73—225
Jimmy Whittenburg 77-76-74—227
Scott Campbell 76-77-78—231
Steve Morton 74-78-82—234
Pat Kenney 77-82-76—235
Jamie Shipley 83-80-74—236
Mike Seal 82-81-75—238
Danny Jones 78-80-80—238
Ansley Bishop 83-78-84—244
Eddie Lewis 83-75-88—246
Rick Eggers 85-78-83—246
———
Match play flights
Mizuno Flight
Championship: Carroll Deaton def. Tom Foster
Consolation: Joe Avento def. Chris Tidwell; Chad Napier def. Jeff Taylor
TaylorMade Flight
Championship: Mark Dugger def. Harmon Duncan
Consolation: James Love def. Mitchell Cabe; Michaela Matheson
Titleist Flight
Championship Lucas Andrews def. Tyler Church
Consolation: Brian Pardue def. Wayne Ellis; Wayne Buckles def. Bennett Swafford
Callaway Flight
Championship Greg Goulds def. Keith Buck
Consolation: Mike Davis def. Troy Baker; Luke Bateman def. Brad Headrick
Ping Flight
Championship: Lynn Lane def. Jerry Whitt
Consolation: Garrett Rader def. Casey Goetz; Paul Johnson def. Wendell White