logo

Local golf

East Tennessee Amateur final scores

Joe Avento • Today at 9:02 PM
javento@johnsoncitypress.com

Carter County Bank

East Tennessee Amateur

Final round

Sunday at Elizabethton GC

Par 72

Championship Flight

x-won sudden death playoff

x-Garrett Whitfield 70-70-66—206

Lucas Armstrong 67-71-68—206

Tyler Lane 68-66-73—207

Jeff Scott 69-71-67—207

Nick Cohen 67-72-71—210

Blake Howard 72-71-68—211

Nick York 65-74-73—212

Evan Spence 70-75-67—212

Joe Brooks 68-67-78—213

Ben Treadway 73-71-71—215

Bryan Sangid 71-72-72—215

Christofer Schaff 71-71-74—216

Ben Reeves 73-72-71—216

Tory Davis 75-73-68—216

Cory Walker 72-70-76—218

Hunter O’Neal 73-72-73—218

Boddie Bible 72-73-73—218

Taylor Smith 76-73-69—218

Nick Sewell 72-74-73—219

Eli Fagan 72-73-75—220

John Cornett 72-74-75—221

Reid Smith 73-79-70—222

Chris Guy 70-76-77—223

Gibson Miller 74-78-71—223

Josh Taylor 78-74-71—223

Ethan Mays 79-72-73—224

Matt Dibella 74-78-75—227

Sam Pleasant 74-81-72—227

Jacob Davis 74-71-83—228

Tyler Duntsch 79-80-69—228

Tyler Presley 76-76-76—228

Kolby Evans 73-77-79—229

Todd Davis 73-78-79—230

Kelly Lane 79-76-78—233

Caleb Moss 75-75-84—234

Ben Harris 79-75-81—235

Matt Love 82-81-74—237

Shelby Ray Chancellor 80-83-75—238

DJ Swatzell 80-79-79—238

Chad Jones 73-82-85—240

Christopher White 81-80-80—241

Hunter Chandley 85-74-83—242

Cameron Lane 85-78-80—243

Josh Jones 82-81-81—244

Bucky Harris 86-89-WD

———

Seniors

50-54

x-won overall senior title in playoff

x-James Fender 67-73-72—212

Mike Wood 75-68-73—216

Tim Moore 71-73-72—216

Leon Tolley 73-71-74—218

Bill Hardin 72-74-73—219

Steve Pederson 71-77-73—221

Stefan Salyer 80-79-72—231

55-59

Ronnie Breeden 73-69-70—212

Tony Gouge 70-69-74—213

Eddie Bailey 70-75-71—216

Bryan Rodgers 73-72-73—218

Cary Daniels 76-73-71—220

Dwight Scott 72-77-74—223

Lyman Fulton 79-76-77—232

David Bellessa 77-75-81—233

Dean Batchelder 77-7780—234

Steve Wyatt 81-79-78—238

Jeff Isaacs 78-74-WD

James White 80-81-WD

60-over

Mike Poe 71-68-73—212

Ron Waters 71-71-71—213

Bob Ross 75-77-70—222

George McQueen 73-77-74—223

Ronnie Burton 73-77-74—224

Marc Runyan 80-72-73—225

Jimmy Whittenburg 77-76-74—227

Scott Campbell 76-77-78—231

Steve Morton 74-78-82—234

Pat Kenney 77-82-76—235

Jamie Shipley 83-80-74—236

Mike Seal 82-81-75—238

Danny Jones 78-80-80—238

Ansley Bishop 83-78-84—244

Eddie Lewis 83-75-88—246

Rick Eggers 85-78-83—246

———

Match play flights

Mizuno Flight

Championship: Carroll Deaton def. Tom Foster

Consolation: Joe Avento def. Chris Tidwell; Chad Napier def. Jeff Taylor

TaylorMade Flight

Championship: Mark Dugger def. Harmon Duncan

Consolation: James Love def. Mitchell Cabe; Michaela Matheson

Titleist Flight

Championship Lucas Andrews def. Tyler Church

Consolation: Brian Pardue def. Wayne Ellis; Wayne Buckles def. Bennett Swafford

Callaway Flight

Championship Greg Goulds def. Keith Buck

Consolation: Mike Davis def. Troy Baker; Luke Bateman def. Brad Headrick

Ping Flight

Championship: Lynn Lane def. Jerry Whitt

Consolation: Garrett Rader def. Casey Goetz; Paul Johnson def. Wendell White

Recommended for You