Defending champ missing from East Tennessee Amateur

That’s because Jack Rhea, who won this tournament last year, is not among the entries. He’s on vacation as he prepares for his first year on the team at East Tennessee State University.
The tournament begins Friday morning at Elizabethton Golf Course and runs through Sunday. It’s 54 holes of stroke play for the Championship and Senior flights, and it’s the local tournament that has provided the most fireworks in recent years .
The action starts Friday at 7 a.m. when the popular match play flights begin.
The fist tee time in the Seniors Division is 9:55 a.m. The Championship Flight starts at 12:10 p.m.
Cayman Ratliff, an ETSU player who became the fourth repeat winner of this event in 2015, isn’t in the field either. He is reportedly on a mission trip.
That leaves Lucas Armstrong, the 2013 winner, as the most current champion in the 45-player Championship Flight field.
The 1 p.m. tee time consists of three former East Tennessee Amateur champions, Blake Howard, Nick York and Armstrong. Howard became the youngest champ of the event when he won it at age 16 in 2005. York holds the single-round record of 62, set during his winning year of 2010.
The 2:30 p.m. grouping has two former East Tennessee Amateur champs, Bryan Sangid (2004) and Ben Treadway (2012).
Sangid contended in the Tillinghast Invitational earlier this month at Johnson City Country Club.
Mike Poe will be back to defend his Senior Division championship.
ETA champs
2016: Jack Rhea
2015: Cayman Ratliff
2014: Cayman Ratliff
2013: Lucas Armstrong
2012: Ben Treadway
2011: Carlson Cox
2010: Nick York
2009: Richard Lowe
2008: Brad Robinson
2007: Grant Leaver
2006: Grant Leaver
2005: Blake Howard
2004: Bryan Sangid
2003: Adam Shanks
2002: Ryan Strickland
2001: Adam Shanks
2000: Adam Shanks
1999: Bill Argabrite
1998: Bill Argabrite
1997: Jim Volpenhein
1996: Bill Argabrite
1995: Jim Volpenhein
