'Birdies for Bucks’ to raise money for First Tee

The event will be held all day Friday at Warriors’ Path State Park’s golf course. Thirty-four participants, including several members of the media, will be playing as many holes as they can after having donors pledge a certain amount of money for each birdie they can make.

Donors can chose which golfer they want to sponsor. They can also make a straight donation.

The “Birdies for Bucks” event is in its second year. Last year, it raised more than $20,000 for the local First Tee organization.

“We started out in 2008 as a grassroots program,” said Cody Weems, the regional director for the Tennessee Golf Foundation. “We’ve grown every year since then. As we continued to grow, we needed to do a fund-raiser to subsidize and cover some of the costs.”

Every penny earned on Friday will go directly into the First Tee, funding scholarships to the program, increasing its outreach efforts and increasing the training of coaches.

The First Tee is an organization that teaches young people character and values through golf. It’s much more than a golf instructional program.

Nationally, the program has reached more than 9 million kids since it started in 1997. Locally, eight golf courses, some public and some private, participate in the program.

“We’re looking forward to a fun day of golf and a chance to raise money for a good cause,” Weems said.

Visit www.BirdiesForBucks.com to make a donation.