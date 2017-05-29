JCCC course ready to shine in Tillinghast Invitational

“The course is fantastic,” JCCC pro Mike Crowe said Monday. “Other than being just a little bit wet, it’s in great shape. It ought to be really nice this weekend. The greens are rolling good. If we can just get it to firm up a little, it’ll be really good.”

The 36-hole stroke-play event is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.

As of Monday morning, 92 players had registered. Two-time defending champion Ben Campbell was not entered yet, although he was expected to be in the field.

Campbell teamed up with four-time Tillinghast champion Chip Spratlin to play in the USGA Amateur Four-Ball in Pinehurst, North Carolina, over the weekend.

Crowe is still taking entries. The deadline is Wednesday.

The tournament is part of the Tri-Cities Amateur Tour and a points event for the Tennessee Golf Association player of the year awards.

The entry fee of $135 includes a practice round, two competitive days of golf, range balls and lunch both days. There will be a championship scratch division and handicap divisions for regular and senior age divisions.

Call the pro shop at (423) 928-5161 for more details.