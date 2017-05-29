logo

Tillinghast Invitational

JCCC course ready to shine in Tillinghast Invitational

Joe Avento • Today at 5:57 PM
Johnson City Country Club is gearing up for the 12th annual Tillinghast Invitational golf tournament this weekend, and the club’s head professional reports the course is ready to go.

“The course is fantastic,” JCCC pro Mike Crowe said Monday. “Other than being just a little bit wet, it’s in great shape. It ought to be really nice this weekend. The greens are rolling good. If we can just get it to firm up a little, it’ll be really good.”

The 36-hole stroke-play event is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.

As of Monday morning, 92 players had registered. Two-time defending champion Ben Campbell was not entered yet, although he was expected to be in the field.

Campbell teamed up with four-time Tillinghast champion Chip Spratlin to play in the USGA Amateur Four-Ball in Pinehurst, North Carolina, over the weekend.

Crowe is still taking entries. The deadline is Wednesday.

The tournament is part of the Tri-Cities Amateur Tour and a points event for the Tennessee Golf Association player of the year awards.

The entry fee of $135 includes a practice round, two competitive days of golf, range balls and lunch both days. There will be a championship scratch division and handicap divisions for regular and senior age divisions.

Call the pro shop at (423) 928-5161 for more details.

