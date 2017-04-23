Bucs out in front in SoCon golf

Kim, who recorded a hole-in-one on the par-3, 220-yard 17th in round two, holds a one-shot lead at even-par 144 (73-71), and finds himself atop the leaderboard for the first time of his collegiate career. To go with his ace, the Buccaneer sophomore totaled two birdies, 29 pars and four bogeys in the first two rounds of the conference championship.

Monday’s final-round tee times are set for 9 a.m. with the possibility of being pushed back by inclement weather predicted for the area.

Kim holds a one shot lead over Chattanooga’s Wes Gosselin and a two-stroke advantage over UNCG’s Josh Stockwell and Jonathan Brightwell heading into Monday’s final round. Joining Kim and Hulbert in the top-10 are Mateusz Gradecki and Ben Reichert. Hulbert is tied for fifth at 4-over-par 148 (71-77), while Gradecki and Reichert are tied for ninth at 6-over-par 150