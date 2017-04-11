Gambrell wins AAC title, leads Milligan to crown

Gambrell shot 77 a five-over-par on Tuesday, leaving him at 145, one over, for the two days. That was good enough to give him the individual championship by one stroke over teammate Nick Sewell (71-75).

With the victory, Milligan also won the AAC regular season, which spans the conference’s fall and spring championship tournaments.

Milligan’s Cody Carlson joined Gambrell and Sewell on the all-tournament team with rounds of 72 and 76. Carlson and Sewell each made birdies on the final hole.

As a team, the Buffs shot 301 on Tuesday, giving them a 588 total. Tennessee Wesleyan was second at 605 after a 305 final day. Point University and SCAD Atlanta finished tied for third at 606.

For the AAC regular season, Milligan won by 16 strokes. Adding the 582 from the fall championship with the 588 from the spring, the Buffs finished at 1,170 with SCAD Atlanta (1,186) taking runner-up.

The individual player of the year for the AAC will be determined after the direct qualifier coming up later this month.

Also for Milligan, Kodey Popplewell fired a 73 to finish tied for 10th at 149. Tyler Presley recorded rounds of 76 and 87.

Milligan's next tournament is scheduled for April 24-25 at the NAIA Direct Qualifier at Acworth, Georgia.