Former Link Hills pro Dibble retiring from Tusculum College

Dibble is in his 28th year as Tusculum’s men’s coach. He’s been coaching the women’s team for 20 years.

“From a professional standpoint, my time at Tusculum has been the best years of my life,” Dibble said. “I was a club pro for 40 years which I thoroughly enjoyed, but coaching college golf was much better than even that. I have truly enjoyed coaching, but I feel it’s time to turn it over to the younger generation. My knees are getting a little slower and the kids are getting a little faster. I just feel it’s time.”

Dibble was the head professional at Link Hills Country Club in Greeneville for 22 years. His son, Chris, is the director of golf at Holston Hills Country Club in Knoxville and a former East Tennessee State University standout.

“With the retirement of Bob Dibble, a coaching legend will be stepping down,” Tusculum athletic director Doug Jones said. “Bob has always been true to Tusculum College, his student-athletes, and the game he has given so much to over the years. He has been an outstanding teacher, coach, mentor, and has cared deeply about the success of his student-athletes in academics, athletics, and most importantly in life.”

Since his arrival at Tusculum in 1989, Dibble has coached the men and women’s teams to 59 tournament titles (38 men, 21 women).

He has been honored by his peers as conference coach of the year on nine occasions.

In 2014, he was inducted to the Tusculum College Sports Hall of Fame. He was also named the 2015 recipient of the Tennessee PGA Distinguished Career Award.

“I am very proud of the golfers who have come through the program and have moved on to being successful in the game of life. I will cherish those relationships all my life,” Dibble said.

Anyone who knew Dibble during his days at Link Hills realize how much energy and effort he put into growing junior golf. He was honored on four occasions with the Tennessee PGA Junior Golf Leader of the Year Award. In 1982, he won the Tennessee PGA Horton Smith Award for his contributions to the game of golf.

“Working at Tusculum College has given me a chance to extend the area of golf which has been my highest priority in the junior game”, said Dibble. “I was always big with junior golf and when I left Link Hills it just allowed me to extend it into collegiate golf. Tusculum has been wonderful to me and it has been the best job I have ever had.”