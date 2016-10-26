ETSU grad, McIlroy's caddie: ‘A tsunami just hit my bank account’

Fitzgerald, who played golf at East Tennessee State University, serves as Rory McIlroy’s caddie these days. After McIlroy won the Tour Championship last month, he definitely shared the wealth with his caddie — to the tune of more than $1 million.

McIlroy said he learned the FedEx check had been deposited when he received a text from Fitzgerald, an All-Southern Conference golfer for ETSU in 1989.

“I think his words were, ‘A tsunami just hit my bank account, so thank you very much,’ ” McIlroy said Wednesday in Shanghai on the eve of the HSBC Champions.

The FedEx Cup championship comes with a $10 million bonus. McIlroy also won the Tour Championship and an additional $1.53 million on the final day of the PGA Tour’s season. Caddies usually get a salary plus a bonus depending on where a player finishes. That bonus is up to 10 percent of a purse when a player wins.

That’s what McIlroy gave Fitzgerald for that week.

“So the total was $1.05 million,” McIlroy said. “I think he was quite happy.”

McIlroy, who actually signed a letter of intent to play college golf at ETSU before turning pro instead, said he had no reservations about sharing his big payday with his closest confidant.

“He deserved it,” he said. “He’s a big part of what we do.”

Add the payday Fitzgerald had from the Deutsche Championship, which was won by McIlroy, and he made $1,206,000 in two tournaments during the month of September.

It was at least the second time Fitzgerald had pulled in more than $1 million for a season. Forbes magazine reported that he made $1.48 million in 2014.

Fitzgerald has been with McIlroy since the middle of 2008, the golfer’s first full year as a touring pro. McIlroy has more than $34 million in on-course earnings on the PGA Tour since, and that doesn’t include the FedEx Cup bonuses.

The two have been together for four major wins and all 22 of McIlroy’s professional victories.

“He was with me when I was No. 210 in the world and when I was No. 1,” McIlroy said.

Fitzgerald had previously caddied for Paul McGinley, Darren Clark and Ernie Els.