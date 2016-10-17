Firefighters from Johnson City, Kingsport to meet on the links

The two departments will meet at Tri-Cities Golf Course in Blountville in a Ryder Cup-style match. Bragging rights are all that is at stake, but sometimes that’s enough to bring out the best of competitors.

“The main thing is when it’s over with, hopefully everybody shakes hands says ‘I can’t wait to do that again next year,’ ” Johnson City firefighter Danny Jones said. “But we know when it gets started, people will get competitive. That’s fun too.”

The golfers will be out at Tri-Cities all day with 27 holes of competition planned, beginning around 9 a.m.

Each department has 12 golfers participating. They’ll play in two-man teams for nine holes of select-shot and nine holes of modified alternate-shot. Then they’ll finish up with 12 singles matches that will also last nine holes.

“We’ve talked about it for a long time, but this is the first time we’ve been able to get together with them,” Jones said. “We’re hoping to have a good time and it gives us a chance to meet them.

“We’re hoping we can do this every year. Maybe Kingsport can host it next year and we can host it the year after that.”

Jones says the Johnson City team has a wide range of golfing ability, with players who can shoot anywhere from 75 to 105.

“Each team has a mix of both,” he said. “The trick is trying to put skill and personality together for the two-man teams. As soon as we think we have it figured out, the we start all over and do it again.”

The public is welcome to come and watch and a trophy presentation will be held after the golf is completed.