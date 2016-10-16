Virginia runs away with BoT Intercollegiate title, Bucs finish fifth

After all, the record for the best cumulative team score at the event prior to this weekend was a 23-under 841 posted by TCU at the Blackthorn Club at the Ridges back in 2001. But Virginia blew into town this year and rewrote the record book with a three-day total of 829, and their 35-under par effort left the runner-up Tigers 13 shots off the pace. The Cavs put the finishing touches on their runaway win on Sunday by carding a team score of 280.

In much the same way, East Tennessee State coach Fred Warren would have been thrilled with a fifth-place finish for his young team at the outset of the event. That’s where the Bucs ended up, but after leading briefly during the second round before entering Sunday’s final round in third place, finishing in a tie for fifth with Virginia Tech may not have felt like as good of a result as it actually was for the Bucs.

“It turned out we got their from being third and dropping down to fifth,” Warren said. “We finished in the top third of the field with a young team, a lot of inexperience, so there are a lot of positives. I’m not disappointed. We’ve got some things to work on and I think our guys will learn.”

ETSU struggled to a 298 on Sunday, and the trouble started early. Three of the Bucs’ five golfers recorded a double bogey within the first three holes. Warren said he thought it was a case of his players pressing too hard early.

“Some of our guys tried to hard, and that’s a tough thing,” Warren said. “You learn that from being there. I’m proud of the guys.

“You start putting pressure on yourself. You start to get impatient. You start to force things, and it gets worse. You start running putts by, and we did all of that.”

The bright spot for ETSU on Sunday was senior Mateusz Gradecki, who fired a 3-under 69 in the final round to finish tied for second individually behind medalist Charles Huntzinger of Penn State. Gradecki birdied five of his final six holes to finish at 11-under for the tournament, just two shots behind Huntzinger.

“Those are some tough holes out there, so he finished well. Tied for second is a big deal, and we’ve only had two guys do better than that,” Warren said, referring to Rhys Davis and Adrian Meronk, the two former Bucs who won medalist honors at the event.

After playing well in the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate during his freshman year only to fade in the final round, Gradecki was pleased with his late surge on Sunday.

“The last seven holes I could have shot 7-under. It was close to being something very special,” he said. “It’s great to finally play well in this event. I finished strong today so I’m proud of that.”