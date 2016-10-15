Bucs move up to third on second day

On the bright side, the young Bucs backed up their surprising first round with another rock-solid performance on a difficult layout at the Blackthorn Club at the Ridges to move up the leaderboard. But the bad news for ETSU and everyone else in the loaded field was the fact that Virginia set a tournament record with a 19-under 269 to seize control of the event heading into Sunday’s final round.

The Cavaliers enter the final day of the event with a commanding 11-shot lead over Missouri and a 14-shot lead on ETSU, which moved up from fourth to third in the team standings after recording a 282 on Saturday.

“The guys did a good job today,” said ETSU coach Fred Warren. “I’m proud of them. It’s a young team, not as experienced as some teams we’ve had, so I’m real pleased with a lot of things I’ve seen. I just want the guys to do their best and to apply some of the things they’ve learned.”

For the second day in a row, the Bucs were led by Mateusz Gradecki, who fired his second straight 68. Gradecki got off to a sizzling start, recording a pair of birdies and an eagle to move to 4 under through eight holes.

But the junior ran into trouble on the ninth when he was forced to take a drop after an errant shot and wound up with a double bogey. Gradecki righted the ship, however, by making two more birdies on the back nine to finish 4 under.

Warren was happy to see the resiliency that Gradecki and his teammates showed throughout the day.

“We made some mistakes out there, but they bounced back and made a lot of birdies,” Warren said. “So we’re doing a lot of good things.”

With a two-round total of 136, Gradecki enters the final round tied for sixth place individually at 8-under par. He is just three shots off the lead, which is held by Virginia’s Derek Bard, who backed up a first-round 66 with a 67 on Saturday to move to 11-under.

After carding a disappointing 75 in the first round, Ben Reichert came back strong with a 3-under 69 on Saturday to help the Bucs move up in the team competition.

“Yesterday was a struggle,” Reichert said. “Today was solid. It definitely could have been better. I missed five or six birdie putts inside 10 feet. If I can shoot another one of these tomorrow, hopefully I can get a decent finish out of it.”

Geuntae Kim came up an even-par round while Cayman Ratliff ended up with a 73 after a double bogey on the 18th to round out ETSU’s scoring.

Catching the Cavaliers will be a tall order for anyone in the field. Virginia’s Tomas Walsh flirted with the competitive course record before settling for a 65. Bard (67), Jimmy Stanger (68) and Luke Schaap (69) gave Virginia four rounds in the 60s. The Cavs were so dominant that Danny Walker shot a 1-under 71 and it wasn’t good enough to figure into the team score.

While it will take a herculean effort for the Bucs to win on Sunday, Warren is excited to see how his team competes. ETSU will be paired with Missouri and Virginia with tee times ranging from 10:30 a.m. until 11:10.

“That’s why I like to put ourselves up there so at least the guys learn and play with other good teams and good players,” Warren said. “It helps them a lot.”