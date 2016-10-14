Surprising Bucs in contention after first round

East Tennessee State University's golf team began its home tournament with one of its youngest teams in recent history, so the Bucs weren't carrying the weight of great expectations.

But 18 birdies and an eagle later, ETSU was solidly in contention at the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate at Blackthorn Club.

The Bucs played themselves into the fray during the first round on Friday, finishing with a team total of 281, seven under par. That equaled their second-lowest opening round score in the 19 years of this tournament.

It left them in fourth place, four shots behind leader Missouri.

"We have a young team and didn't really have expectations, but I was really proud of the guys," ETSU coach Fred Warren said. "They hung in there and played a solid round."

Missouri posted four sub-par scores to shoot 11 under. UNC Wilmington was second at 10 under, followed by Virginia at eight under.

Wilmington's Thomas Eldridge came within one shot of the competitive course record, posting a bogey-free 65 to grab the individual lead. He birdied four of his first five holes, shot 30 on the front nine and finished seven under par.

Eldridge holds a one-shot lead over Virginia's Derek Bard, VCU's Jamie Claire and Penn State's Charles Huntsinger. Bard shares the course record with a 64 he shot in 2013

Nobody knew what to expect from the Bucs, whose lineup included two freshmen, a sophomore, a junior and a senior, but suddenly the birdies began to fall. They played holes No. 10 through 12 in eight under par. That put them atop the leaderboard at 10 under. Although they cooled off a bit coming in, they were still in prime position at the end of the day.

Senior Mateusz Gradecki led the way, equalling his college-low round with a four-under-par 68 that he capped with three threes in a row, including a 40-foot birdie putt at the 18th hole.

Sophomore Geuntae Kim added a 69 that included an eagle and three consecutive birdies, while freshman Kevin Burns had three birdies in a row in a 70. Junior Cayman Ratliff shot 74 and freshman Ben Reichert added a 75.

"We didn't really know what to expect," Gradecki said. "We just tried to play our best today and see how it goes. We're definitely capable of it. We just have to keep it going."

Kim, who got off to a tough start at three over par, turned his game around at the par-three seventh hole when his tee shot came to rest two feet from the pin for an easy birdie.

He then eagled the par-five eighth when he holed out from off the green. That got Kim going and he added four more birdies on the back nine.

"It feels great," Kim said. "It's my lowest round in a college tournament and it came in our tournament, so that's even better."

The birdie-eagle jumpstart couldn't have come at a better time for Kim after he had already posted a bogey and a double-bogey.

"I was playing really bad before that hole, so after I made it, I was thinking I can start again," he said.

ETSU has never won this tournament even when it was one of the solid favorites. Now the Bucs are decided underdogs, and it's a role that seemed to suit them just fine, at least for one day.

"We have some good players," Warren said. "We have talented guys. They're young and there are some good players here, so I'm proud of the guys.

"I'm more looking at the process this week. We certainly want to do well. It's our tournament and we have 36 more holes. I just want to see them keep making progress. If we do that, well be OK."