Coastal Carolina golf team gets extended stay in Johnson City

They’ve been a team without a home all week.

Hurricane Matthew blew in just as the Tar Heel Invitational was being played in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. The storm left a trail of devastation, flooding and power outages throughout the Carolinas. The Coastal Carolina campus in Conway, South Carolina, was closed and the team was told not to come home.

“I couldn’t take the guys back to campus because it was closed,” Coastal Carolina coach Chad Wilson said Thursday. “I had to keep them with me.”

After 36 holes were squeezed in on Friday at the Tar Heel Invitational, the storm came and left the course unplayable. Saturday and Sunday’s play was canceled, Wilson and his team were basically stranded.

After being told not to return to Conway, they spent the wet weekend in Chapel Hill. Then they headed to Johnson City on Monday.

“It does seem like we’ve been here a long time,” Wilson said. “The best thing for us was to just get over here and get some practice.”

Wilson had almost his entire team, seven players, with him and they’ve been in town all week. Graham Enloe, Blackthorn Club’s head professional, is a graduate of Coastal Carolina, so the team had an ally.

“He understood our situation,” Wilson said. “We were able to practice in the Johnson City area.”

Being away from school didn’t mean being away from schoolwork for the Chanticleers.

“We’ve been doing a lot of homework, catching up on schoolwork,” Wilson said. “Even though classs are canceled, they still have to get their work done. And we watched a lot of football on Saturday and Sunday.”

The team took a two-hour hike on Buffalo Mountain on Wednesday to break up the monotony of hotel living and practice ranges.

Aside from having to do a lot of laundry, the situation hasn’t been terribly inconvenient, although Wilson said he might have to buy some balls and gloves since his team only brought enough for the tournament in Chapel Hill.

In addition, the yardage books for Blackthorn that the team has put together throughout the years are still back in Conway.

“We’re trying to revisit our notes that we can remember,” Wilson said. “We’ve been to this tournament a lot. Some of the guys on the team played the course last year, so we should be OK.”

Classes finally re-started on Thursday, just as the team was on the course at Blackthorn for its official practice round.

“We’re kind of itching to get ready and get things going,” Wilson said. “I think we have a chance to do well this week regardless of the situation. I know the guys are really excited.”

Coastal Carolina’s Alfredo Ruiz won the individual title at the Tar Heel Invitational and should be among the favorites this week. He was the Sun Belt Conference’s golfer of the month.

The hurricane affected another team in the field. UNC Wilmington won the Tar Heel Invitational and stayed the weekend in Chapel Hill as well.

“We couldn’t go home,” UNC Wilmington coach Matt Clark said. “They instructed us not to go home. They didn’t even know when they would allow us to come back.”

The team spent one day in Charlotte, practicing at UNC Charlotte’s facilities, before being allowed to head home on Monday.

Campus was closed — classes didn’t resume until Wednesday — but Clark and his players wanted to get back so they could see the effects of the storm and offer any help they could.

“Some of the devastation that we saw on the drive home was amazing,” Clark said. “We saw one church six feet deep in water. Every little creek we passed was just getting ready to close the road and we saw some huge trees down.”

The drive from Charlotte to campus, usually three hours and 45 minutes, took five and a half hours.

“All in all, our campus was OK with minimal damage,” Clark said. “A little north and a little inland, they got it worst with the rivers. Even driving here to Johnson City, we had to take a 45-minute detour to get back on the roads. It was pretty devastating.

“Now that they got a chance to see all of it, we know where our thoughts and prayers have to go.”

— — —

The three-day tournament gets underway at Blackthorn Club Friday at 8:30 a.m. with a 15-team field. Penn State will be back to defend its championship.

Host school East Tennessee State University announced its lineup on Thursday. Senior Mateusz Gradecki will be joined by junior Cayman Ratliff, sophomore Geuntae Kim and freshmen Ben Reichert and Kevin Burns.

ETSU’s Trevor Hulbert and Zack Ford will play as individuals. The Bucs will go off at 9:20 a.m. and are grouped with Virginia and Kent State.