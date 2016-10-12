Young Bucs set for home tournament at Blackthorn

The Bucs enter the 54-hole event with one senior and one junior in their five-man lineup. They could play as many as three freshmen.

“We’re actually excited,” said Warren, who is in his 31st year as ETSU’s coach. “With a young team and a strong field it's difficult to have expectations, but I’m excited because we have a lot of talent. The future is very bright for our program.”

The tournament begins Friday and runs through Sunday.

Penn State is the defending champion and returns to head a field of 15 teams vying for the title in the 19th annual event being held at the Arthur Hills-designed course.

ETSU junior Cayman Ratliff and freshman Ben Reichert are tied for the team lead in stroke average at 71.7. It's early in the season as the team has played just two tournaments.

“There’s a lot of enthusiasm with a young team,” Warren said. “Ben was one of the top recruits in the country last year and he's gotten off to a good, solid start.”

Ratliff is coming off a final-round 68 in the McDonald Cup at Yale. That was the lowest round of his college career.

Another freshman, Kevin Burns, got his career off to a good start when he made five consecutive birdies in his first college round at the Rod Myers Invitational at Duke.

Mateusz Gradecki is the Bucs' lone senior. Gradecki teamed with former ETSU All-American Adrian Meronk to help Poland finish eighth — one shot bhind the United States — in the recent World Team Amateur.

Meronk, who turned professional this month, won the Blackthorn Intercollegiate last year.

Three top-25 teams in the Golfstat.com rankings are in this week's field. Kent State comes in ranked 14th, while Virginia is 17th and Missouri is 24th.

Five of the top 50 players in the Golfweek individual rankings are in the field. Two of them play for Kent State — Ian Holt (12th) and Chase Johnson (43rd) — and two play for Virginia — Derek Bard (28th) and Jimmy Stanger (45th). Coastal Carolina's Alfredo Ruiz is ranked 19th.

Bard was the runner-up in last year’s U.S. Amateur and played in the Masters in April.

The rest of the field is Furman, Kansas State, Louisville, UNC Charlotte, UNC Wilmington, Tennessee, Villanova, VCU and Virginia Tech. At least four of the teams have already won a tournament this fall.

ETSU has never won its own tournament, finishing second three times and third twice. Among the teams in this year’s field, Tennessee, Kent State, Virginia, Coastal Carolina, Missouri and Virginia Tech have won at Blackthorn. Tennessee has won here three times, the last being 2009.

“It’s a good field,” Warren said. “The course is in good shape. The greens are great again. And the weather forecast looks good. Hopefully that will stay like that.”