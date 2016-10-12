Hilltoppers fall just short of state crown

With over 100 spectators surrounding the green on the final day of the TSSAA Class AAA state golf championship, the senior calmly knocked his birdie putt into the back of the cup, and when Knox Halls standout Alex Hodge missed his ensuing par putt, Science Hill had forced a playoff with the state title hanging in the balance.

Unfortunately for Science Hill, Knox Halls recorded three birdies on the second playoff hole, including one from Hall, to claim the championship after Science Hill’s five golfers played the hole at 2-under.

“It’s not that we lost,” said Science Hill coach Kevin Vannoy. “We didn’t give it away. It was earned.”

Science Hill used a phenomenal effort to erase three-shot deficit on the final day of the event at the Willowbrook Golf Club in Manchester, carding a 288 in the final round to post a two-day total of 583. Whitfield and freshman Jackson Skeen each fired a 1-under 71 on Wednesday while Jack Rhea carded an even-par round of 72. Playing in the fifth position, Gavin Nickels came up huge with a 74 to help the Hilltoppers surge past a reeling Brentwood squad and force the playoff with Halls.

Nickels and Sean Anderson both contributed at different times over the two days to put Science Hill in position to win. Vannoy said that was the byproduct of a team-first approach that the Hilltoppers adopted at the outset of their trip to Manchester.

“We came down here and our theme was based on a sermon,” Vannoy said. “We wanted to lose the pronouns of ‘I’ and ‘me’ this week and go with ‘we.’ Everyone stepped up at some point this week. We put ourselves in a good spot right there.”

Knox Halls was led by Ryan Hall (70), Hodge (72), Will Collins (74) and Jake Hall (75). Hodge and Ryan Hall each finished the event with a two-day total of 141, putting the duo in a tie for second in the individual competition behind medalist Trenton Johnson of Brentwood. Johnson backed up a 68 on Tuesday with a 71 on Wednesday to finish with a 5-under 139.

Whitfield posted matching rounds of 71 to finish at 2-under par in a tie for fourth. Skeen’s even-par 144 put him in a tie for eighth while Rhea’s total of 145 put him in a tie for 10th.

Playing as an independent, Tennessee High’s Jet Tickle posted a 1-under 143 to finish alone in seventh place. Tickle’s teammate Chad Couch shot a 5-over 151 to end up tied for 23rd.

In the girls’ competition, Clarksville beat Coffee County by nine shots to win the team title while Tennessee High finished fourth.

Tennessee High’s Addison Baggarly finished third in the individual competition with a 3-under 141, putting her just two shots behind medalist Mariah Smith of Clarksville. Dobyns-Bennett’s Katerina Scott’s two-day total of 159 put her in a tie for 15th.

Vannoy said his team owe the folks at Buffalo Valley and the Blackthorn Club a debt of gratitude for their help in making the state tournament run possible.

“I hope the people of Johnson City are proud of these guys,” he said. “We are a product of them allowing us to achieve. That’s the reason for our success.”