science hill golf

On the first day of the TSSAA Class AAA state championship on Tuesday, the Science Hill boys were solid enough to put themselves squarely in the hunt heading into Wednesday’s final round.

The Hilltoppers fired at 7-over 295 to finish the first round of the 36-hole event in third place, just three shots back of leader Knox Halls and one shot behind second-place Brentwood at WillowBrook Golf Club in Manchester.

Garrett Whitfield led the way for Science Hill with a 1-under 71. Whitfield’s round left him in a tie for fifth place in the individual competition, three shots off the pace set by Trenton Johnson of Brentwood.

Jackson Skeen was also on track to post a red number for the Hilltoppers before he double-bogeyed the 18th hole to finish with a 73. After posting a 2-over 38 on the front nine, Skeen made three birdies in the span of four holes on the back before he ran into trouble on 18.

It was far from a banner day for Jack Rhea, but he was able to rebound from an up-and-down front nine that included a double bogey and an eagle with a steady effort on the back to post a solid round of 73. Sean Anderson recorded a 78 to round out the scoring for the Hilltoppers.

Science Hill heads into Wednesday’s final round holding a five-shot lead over fourth-place Tullahoma, which posted a team score of 300 on Tuesday.